Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2027 | Key Player Analysis: Daifuku, Intelligrated, Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group, Vanderlande, System Logistics

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)Market is expected to reach US$ 13.81 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) is one of the foremost material handling systems, which is widely used in automated production environment and distribution centers. ASRS have been utilized not only as an advanced alternative in traditional warehouses but also as a part of advanced manufacturing systems. ASRS plays an essential role in modern manufacturing plants for work-in-process storage and offer the benefits of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space, and equipment. ASRS offers advantages related to improved inventory control and cost effective utilization of equipment, space and time. These advantages related to ASRS have fuelled the growth of the demand of ASRS systems over conventional storage and picking options.

Some of the leading companies in the market are Daifuku Co. Ltd., Intelligrated (part of Honeywell Inc.), Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group, Vanderlande, System Logistics, Schaefer Systems International and Murata Machinery Ltd., Bastian Solutions, Swisslog Holding AB among others.

Ask for a Sample of this Report Now at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000329/

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 12.5% during the forecast period

Unit load ASRS segment shared the maximum market revenue in 2016 market

Pharmaceutical segment is foreseen to create profitable business opportunities in Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market during the forecast period

The reports cover key developments in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market in the global market.

The emergence of online shopping and e-commerce is resulting in bolstering the market growth for ASRS as well as the increasing adoption of automated solutions in manufacturing industries, particularly in developing economies. Further this is driving the demand for ASRS solutions. Some of the global key players operating in the ASRS market are Daifuku Co. Ltd., Intelligrated (part of Honeywell Inc.), Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group, Vanderlande, System Logistics, Schaefer Systems International and Murata Machinery Ltd., Bastian Solutions, Swisslog Holding AB among others. Many companies are investing in ASRS owing to the potential improvements related to accuracy, operational efficiency, and timely order fulfilment, thereby helping them to enhance customer retention rate and compete efficiently in the market.

The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast, and Analysis: Detailed coverage of the market segment and sub-segments

Regional/Country Trends and Forecast: Detailed analysis of the market in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world along with key countries in each region

Market Dynamics Intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain, and value chain analysis

Technology Trends, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, and strategic developments including joint ventures, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Direct Purchase a copy of this report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000329/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com