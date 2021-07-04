Big Data as a Service Market Growth, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Big Data as a Service Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Big Data as a Service Global Market – Overview

Big data as a service (BDaaS) is a statistical tool used for delivering information by an outside provider. Due to BDaaS, organizations can understand and gain insights from a large set of information. As a market, this service is growing due to various factors including demand for data science and predictive analysis and increasing requirement of structured data for analysis. Structured data aids the growth of organizations by making it faster and helps them to achieve their targets. Increase in the amount of data makes data analysis time consuming and quick analysis is always required for speedy accomplishments of tasks and fulfillment of other organizational requirements. Demand for predictive analysis and data science is also expected to drive the market growth. The competitive analysis of BDaaS comprises of many large vendors. Platforms like Watson Data Platform include features for data scientists and researchers that are helpful for data cataloging and data refining. This helps higher authorities in an enterprise to analyze and prepare artificial intelligence (AI) related applications that not only improve the data visibility, but also make private data more secure.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1209

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the big data as a global server market. This report analyzes and forecasts the huge growth in this market during the forecast period between 2016 and 2022. The findings of this report say that the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) is booming and in the whole Big Data as a Service Market, it is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period.

According to this report, the proliferation of several real-time information from sources that go beyond log files, mobile devices, and social media have played a vital role in the growth of the BDaaS market. The restraints that hamper the growth of BDaaS global market are challenges associated with privacy. However, demand across different business verticals and investment made by prominent market players in research and development are expected to create greater opportunities.

Big Data as a Service Global Market – Segmentation

The Big Data as a Service Market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Service : Comprises HaaS, DaaS and AaaS.

: Comprises HaaS, DaaS and AaaS. Segmentation by Deployment : Comprises On-Premises, On-Demand, Hybrid.

: Comprises On-Premises, On-Demand, Hybrid. Segmentation by Application : Comprises BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Government among other.

: Comprises BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Government among other. Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of BDaaS are- IBM (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Google (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Cazena (U.S.), Arcadia Data (U.S.), DataTorrent (U.S.), DataHero (U.S.) among others.

Big Data as a Service Global Market – Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of BDaaS global market segments this market into regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Due to the high-speed internet being the basic requirement for any kind of BDaaS, North America is the biggest market for BDaaS with the United States of America (USA) being the greatest market in the continent. As big markets for BDaaS, Canada, and Mexico. Higher adoption of BDaaS across various industrial segments contributes towards the growth of this market in North America. In Europe, BDaaS market is set to rise significantly with increased application in IT & telecommunication sector. After North America, Europe is the biggest market for BDaaS, and the biggest markets here include France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK). More than 60% of key players in BDaaS global market are based in North America.

In the Asia Pacific, internet and cloud infrastructure facilities are still at a developing stage. However, due to high population, labor for IT industry is cheap here (especially in India). Therefore, demand for BDaaS is the high Asia Pacific is high, and it remains a lucrative market for BDaaS. Maximum revenue from Asia Pacific market comes from China, India, and Japan, with rest of Asia Pacific countries following the lead of these three countries. RoW countries for BDaaS market are in Africa, Middle East, and South America. Due to poverty, poor IT infrastructure, and limited internet availability, BDaaS market is small here, and its slow but steady growth is expected during the forecast period.

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/big-data-as-a-service-market-1209

Intended Audience

Big Data as a Service services providers

Network Component providers

Hadoop service providers

Software Developers

Analytics software developers

Government Agencies

Electronic Device Manufacturers

Value-Added Resellers

Security agencies

Research Firms

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.