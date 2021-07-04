Cannabis Market Growing Massively by 2019-2027 by Major Players Like Aphria Inc.,Aurora Cannabis,Cannabis Science Inc,Canopy Growth Corporation

An Cannabis Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Cannabis Market.

Cannabis belongs to the cannabaceae family. Cannabis is also known with other names such as grass, pot, hash, weed, reefer, dope, herb, mull, buddha, ganja, joint, stick, buckets, cones, skunk, hydro, yarndi, smoke and hooch. Cannabis has long been used as vegetables and as juice, medicinal purposes and as a recreational drug. Cannabis is basically a drug that is obtained from Indian hemp plants named cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. There are different forms of cannabis available such as marijuana, hashish and Hash oil. Some species of cannabis are used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles and clothing. Cannabis is used for medical purposes for many years. Recent studies show that cannabis may be useful to help conditions such as nausea and vomiting, particularly when associated with chemotherapy, glaucoma, epilepsy and asthma.

Leading Cannabis Market Players: Aphria Inc.,Aurora Cannabis,Cannabis Science Inc,Canopy Growth Corporation,Medical Marijuana, Inc.,MME, LLC.,STENOCARE A/S,Terra Tech Corp,Tikun Olam,VIVO Cannabis

Cannabis has started gaining popularity worldwide due to rising demand among consumers and increasing legalization of recreational or medical marijuana in various countries. The increasing number of companies operating in the cannabis market is expected to bolster the quantity and variety of products reaching the end users. Moreover, growing medicinal application of cannabis coupled with increasing legalization of cannabis are the key factors driving the cannabis market. However, a complex regulatory structure for the usage of cannabis is the factor anticipated to hamper the growth of the market over the projected period. Product development through research and novel product delivery solutions provides a developing potential for the market players in the near future.

Worldwide Cannabis Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a focus on the global market trend.

The global cannabis market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and compound. Based on product type the global cannabis is divided into, flower, concentrates and others. Likewise, on the basis of application the market is categorized into, medical and recreational. The medical segment is further bifurcated into pain management, neurological health management, mental health management and others. On the basis of compound, the global cannabis market is segmented into Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant and Balanced THC & CBD.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cannabis Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Also, key Cannabis Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

