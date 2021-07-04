Corporate Telephony Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027– Top Key players like Avaya, ALE, Atos SE, Cisco, Huawei, Matrix Comsec, Microsoft, Mitel Networks, NEC

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Corporate Telephony refers to the electronic transmission of information between distant parties using various means such as landline phones, laptops, desktop, mobile phones and fax machines. This transmission can be in the form of voice, fax, etc. Various types of systems that are covered in this study include Private Branch Exchange system (PBX), Key System Unit (KSU) and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). The healthcare sector is expected to show robust growth on account of the rapid adoption of the latest technologies for corporate telephony. The need for unified communication across enterprises is gaining traction and is likely to support the market growth over the coming years.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The corporate telephony market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the development of the IP-PBX technology coupled with the increasing adoption among SMEs as well as large enterprises. Moreover, high demand from the government and healthcare sectors is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, data security and network infrastructure may hamper the growth of the corporate telephony market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market is expected to showcase significant opportunity with growing demand from the BFSI and transportation sector over the coming years.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012793317/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Avaya Inc., ALE International, Atos SE, Cisco, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Matrix Comsec, Microsoft, Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Enterprise Solutions, SAMSUNG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Corporate Telephony Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of corporate telephony market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global corporate telephony market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading corporate telephony market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global corporate telephony market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as private branch exchange system (PBX), key system unit (KSU) and voice over internet protocol (VoIP). On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality and Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global corporate telephony market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The corporate telephony market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting corporate telephony market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis on a global scenario.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012793317/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CORPORATE TELEPHONY MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CORPORATE TELEPHONY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. CORPORATE TELEPHONY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CORPORATE TELEPHONY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. CORPORATE TELEPHONY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

9. CORPORATE TELEPHONY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. CORPORATE TELEPHONY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AVAYA INC.

11.2. ALE INTERNATIONAL

11.3. ATOS SE

11.4. CISCO

11.5. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

11.6. MATRIX COMSEC

11.7. MICROSOFT

11.8. MITEL NETWORKS CORP.

11.9. NEC ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS

11.10. SAMSUNG

12. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012793317/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.