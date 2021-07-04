Data Protection and Recovery Solution Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

Data Protection Recovery Solution Market Highlights:

The global data protection recovery solution market is poised to touch USD 12 billion at 12% CAGR over the estimated years (2018-2023). Data protection and recovery are solutions to various concerns associated to data integrity, data security and data backup and also offer secure, safe and timely data backup to destination device from host device. This will help an enterprise to save vital data files at the time of an unexpected or sudden mishap or system failure. Data protection and recovery solutions has wide applications across various end-use verticals namely energy and power, defense, e-commerce, healthcare, IT and telecom.

Various factors are pushing the growth of the Data Protection Recovery Solution Market. These factors in accordance to the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include increasing cyber-attacks, growing need to decrease operational costs, data safety concerns, adoption of cloud data by government organizations, private organizations and enterprises to optimize operational capabilities. The additional factors pushing the market demand include use of industry 4.0 in both the production and manufacturing industry, growing consumer preference for reliable data storage as well as backup, complete automation solutions, effective data management and increasing virus attacks and malware.

Major Key Players:

Leading players profiled in the data protection recovery solution market include NetApp (U.S), Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland), CA Technologies (U.S), Symantec (U.S), McAfee (U.S), Commvault (U.S), Veeam Software (U.S), Hewlett Packard (U.S), Oracle (U.S), and IBM (U.S). The other players include Quantum Corporation (U.S), Unitrend (U.S), Arcserve (U.S), among others.

May 2019 – Cohesity has acquired Imanis Data, with an aim to improve data protection of Hadoop and NoSQL Workloads. This acquisition will allow Cohesity customers to take pleasure of the broadest support to effortlessly back up and also instantly recover NoSQL and Hadoop Workloads and also support databases which also includes MongoDB.

Market Segmentation:

Market Research Future report offers a wide segmental analysis of the data protection recovery solution market on the basis of deployment, component, vertical, and organization size.

Based on component, the data protection recovery solution market is segmented into services and solution. Solution is further segmented into identity and access management, data loss prevention, tokenization, encryption, data compliance, disaster recovery, data archiving and e-discovery, business continuity and data backup and recovery. Services are again segmented into managed services and professional services.

Based on deployment, the data protection recovery solution market is segmented into on cloud and on-premise.

Based on organization size, the data protection recovery solution market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

Based on vertical, the data protection recovery solution market is segmented into retail, healthcare, government, IT and telecom, BFSI, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the data protection recovery solution market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Rest of the World, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Of these, North America will rule the market over the estimated years. This is owing to presence of key market players in this region, growing adoption of digital business strategies, government initiatives to inspire cybersecurity, many organizations shifting to upgraded and new technologies, availability of fast internet and advanced IT infrastructure and advanced technological development. Mexico, Canada and USA are the key contributors in this region. The data protection recovery solution market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the estimated years. This is owing to rapid digitalization, adoption of managed services in emerging industries, presence of large enterprises and SME’s and the increasing investment in telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, aerospace and other end-user industries. Japan, China and India and also rest of the APAC region are the key contributors here.

The data protection recovery solution market in Europe will have a significant growth over the estimated years owing to maximum advancements in technology and high density of population. The UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France are the key contributors here. The Rest of the World covers Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In Latin America, Brazil and Argentina have strong economies which may emerge as key markets in the upcoming years. The data protection recovery solution market in the MEA will show slow and steady growth owing to political instability, dearth of technological development, lack of education and lack of awareness.

Target Audience:

Training and consulting service providers

Cloud service providers

Regulatory bodies

Security solution vendors

Data protection vendors

ISVs

Information security consulting firms

IT service providers

VARs

Managed Security Service Providers

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-protection-recovery-solution-market-6108

