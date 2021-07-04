Data Recovery Software Market 2018: Global Opportunities, Growth Factors and Forecast by Regions, Types, Applications, Dynamics, Development Status and Outlook 2023

Market Highlights

A data recovery software helps in retrieving the deleted, corrupted or inaccessible data from a stored device. The software is mostly used by IT professionals to recover the data from physical storage devices and cloud storage, by referring and accessing the file structures. The global data recovery market is presumed to garner USD 13 billion during the forecast period (2017-2023). The market is considered to expand at 12 % CAGR owing to the high dependency on cloud storage services.

The data loss can be due to logical failure or physical failure. In the case of logical failure, the files cannot be accessed even though they are visible in disk manager. This type of data can be recovered easily by restoring the device functions. Whereas, in the case of physical failure, the storage device gets damaged permanently, in which only the data can be restored through data replication.

Organizations highly depend on cloud storage systems which are influencing the global data recovery software market positively. With the increasing adoption of storage devices and computers among the enterprises and household are further driving the market at a rapid pace. Additionally, technological advancements are considered to stimulate the global data recovery software market during the assessment period. Data recovery software recovers corrupted and lost data in no time. The process is efficient and quick, which further triggers the demand for data recovery software market.

On the flip side, high deployment cost of data recovery software is presumed to impede the market growth in the coming years.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the global data recovery software market are Oracle Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Commvault (U.S.), Veritas Technologies LLC (U.S.), NetApp, Inc.(U.S.), Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland) and others. Their players are highly concentrating on research and development in order to generate cost-effective product portfolio.

Some of the key innovators are Unitrends Inc. (U.S.), Veeam Software (Switzerland), Actifio (U.S.), Altaro (U.S.), Micro Focus International plc. (U.K), StorageCraft Technology Corporation (U.S.), Infrascale Inc. (U.S.), Carbonite, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Segmentation:

The global data recovery software market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, platform, industry, and region.

By mode of component, the global data recovery software market has been segmented into services and software. Among these, the software segment has been further sub-segmented into data reduction, data replication, and data retention. The services segment has been further sub-segmented into managed and professional services.

By mode of deployment, the global data recovery software market has been segmented into on-premise and on-cloud.

By mode of application, the global data recovery software market has been segmented into personal and commercial.

By mode of platform, the global data recovery software market has been segmented into mac, Windows, Linux, and others. Among these, Windows is presumed to hold the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the assessment period.

By mode of industry, the global data recovery software market has been segmented into media & entertainment, BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global data recovery software market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America holds a major market share for global data recovery software market and is expected to continue through the forecast period. The presence of key players in the region and adoption of advanced technologies in recovery solutions are supporting the market growth. Availability of reliable backup and recovery software in the region are supporting the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is primarily driven by adoption of recovery software in sectors like BFSI and IT to backup and protect their important data. The rise of various start-ups in the region results in the addition of data thereby requiring backup facilities which are fuelling the market.

