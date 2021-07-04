Digital Genome Market to 2025 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, GenomeMe, Umbel, BiogeniQ Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Illumina

Worldwide Digital Genome market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Genome industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Digital Genome market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The digital genome market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increase in technological evolution, growing awareness of genetic roles in diagnosis of genetic disorders such as cancer, diabetes and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The increasing public-private investments, funds, and grants is the primary factor which is driving the growth of digital genome market. On other hand the growing usage trend for precision medicines should provide lucrative growth opportunities for segment growth.

Major Digital Genome market Players:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. QIAGEN

3. GenomeMe

4. Umbel

5. BiogeniQ Inc.

6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

7. NanoString Technologies, Inc.

8. Illumina, Inc.

9. BD

10. bioMérieux SA

Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digital Genome Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital Genome Market

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digital Genome Market

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in global market

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

The global digital genome market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. The digital genome market is segmented into DNA/RNA analysis kits, sequencing chips, sequencing & analyzer instruments, sample prep instruments and sequencing & analysis software, by product. On the basis of application segment, the digital genome market is classified into diagnostics, agricultural, academic research, drug discovery, personalizes medicine, and other applications. Based on end users, the digital genome market is categorized into diagnostics & forensic labs, academic research institutes, hospitals and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Genome market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Digital Genome market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

