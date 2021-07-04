Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) market is accounted for $61.64 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $194.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are an expansion in increasing technological advancements and growing demand for distributed energy generation systems. However, increasing the cost of energy generation are restraining the market.

Distributed energy generation refers to small scale energy generation units which generate electricity with the help of renewable resources such as solar, wind, etc. to provide electricity during power outages. Implementation of DEG offers power reliability, reduction in the cost of electricity and many other end-user application benefits.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012793443/sample

By End User, commercial & industrial segment is driven during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of solar PV modules for power generation due to their ability to provide clean and quality control is expected to propel the demand for the market. Based on geography, the Asia Pacific in the global scenario has a positive impact on the market due to lack of electricity in rural areas in emerging economies.

Some of the key players in the Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) market are Ballard Power Systems Inc., Capstone Turbine Corporation, Caterpillar Power Plants, Doosan Fuel Cell America, E.ON SE, Enercon GmbH, First Solar, FuelCell Energy Inc., General Electric (GE), Rolls-Royce PLC, Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Limited., Toyota Turbine and Systems Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Products Covered:

– Biomass Energy

– Complex System of Fuel Cell and the Micro Gas Turbine

– Geothermal Power Generation

– Solar Power Generation

– Wind Power Generation

Technologies Covered:

– Wind Turbine

– Solar Photovoltaic

– Reciprocating Engines

– Micro Turbines

– Gas & Steam Turbines

– Fuel Cells

– Combined Heat Power (CHP)

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Make an Inquiry https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012793443/buying

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market, By Product

6 Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market, By Technology

7 Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market, By Application

8 Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market, By End User

9 Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

11.2 Capstone Turbine Corporation

11.3 Caterpillar Power Plants

11.4 Doosan Fuel Cell America

11.5 E.ON SE

11.6 Enercon GmbH

11.7 First Solar

11.8 FuelCell Energy Inc.

11.9 General Electric (GE)

11.10 Rolls-Royce PLC

11.11 Siemens AG

11.12 Suzlon Energy Limited.

11.13 Toyota Turbine and Systems Inc.

11.14 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

11.15 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

For More Information about This Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/distributed-energy-generation-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]