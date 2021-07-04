Edge Computing Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2018-2025 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T , Cisco Systems , Dell , Fujitsu

Computing market size was valued at $ 1,734.8 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 16,556.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2018 to 2025. Edge computing is an approach that processes data at the edge of the network. For example, in telecommunications, a mobile can be an edge device. Therefore, every device that generates data at the edge of the network functions as an edge device. Factors such as increase in load on the cloud infrastructure globally and rise in number of intelligent applications are the major factors driving the growth of the edge computing market.

Edge computing assists real-time applications in analyzing and processing collected data, which is also one of the crucial factor that drives the market demand. However, more local hardware and higher maintenance costs are expected to hinder the edge computing market growth. Furthermore, advent of the 5G Network, and numerous frameworks and languages for IoT solutions are expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

Major Key Players of the Edge Computing Market are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS), AT&T , Cisco Systems , Dell , Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and others.

Based on component, the solution segment dominated the overall edge computing market size in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increase in number of smart devices and to save the bandwidth on transporting the unnecessary data from data centers to the central cloud platforms.

BY APPLICATIONS

– Connected Cars

– Smart Grids

– Critical Infrastructure Monitoring

– Traffic Management

– Environmental Monitoring

– Augmented Reality

– Assets Tracking

– Security & surveillance

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Energy & Utilities

– Government & Public Sector

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Transportation

– Retail

– Telecom & IT

– Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Edge Computing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Edge Computing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Edge Computing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Edge Computing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Edge Computing Market Size

2.2 Edge Computing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Edge Computing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Edge Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Edge Computing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Edge Computing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Edge Computing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Edge Computing Revenue by Product

4.3 Edge Computing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Edge Computing Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Edge Computing industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

