Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Opportunities in Upcoming years 2019 with Top Players Samsung , SanDisk, SK Hynix, Phison Electronics

In the past, devices such as smartphones, digital cameras, and tablets were equipped with a dedicated controller for managing data read/write. However, currently, these embedded applications use flash memory for content storage. As the semiconductor industry progressed with higher density storage products, the controllers have proven to be inefficient in managing the functions from outside the flash die. This evoked the development of embedded multimedia card (eMMC) as a standardized technique to bundle the controller into the flash die.

eMMCs are incorporated as a package consisting of flash memory and a flash memory controller combined on a silicon die. They comprise three major components: multimedia card (MMC) interface, flash memory, and flash memory controller.

Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012784

Key players operating in this market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SanDisk Corporation, SK Hynix Inc., Phison Electronics Corporation, Greenliant Systems Inc., Kingston Technology Company Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, Transcend Information, Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.

The eMMC market is driven by the increase in sale of smartphones and the need for integrated memory in mobile computing devices. However, frequent changes in technology leading to the development of more advanced products such as Universal Flash Storage (UFS) hinder the market growth. Rise in the demand for advanced memory solutions for electronic devices and continuous technological developments provide huge opportunities for the growth of eMMC market.

The eMMC market is segmented by density, application, end user, and geography. The various densities of eMMCs available are 2GB-4GB, 8GB-16GB, 32GB-64GB, and 128GB-256GB. eMMCs are used in variety of applications including smartphones, digital cameras, GPS systems, and others (e-readers, tablets, and PCs). Key end users include automotive, industrial, healthcare, public, IT & telecom, and other sectors (retail and energy & utility). Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012784

KEY BENEFITS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the world eMMC market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends for gaining a stronger market coverage.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022, and highlights the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD EMBEDDED MULTIMEDIA CARD (EMMC) MARKET, BY DENSITY

CHAPTER 5 WORLD EMBEDDED MULTIMEDIA CARD (EMMC) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD EMBEDDED MULTIMEDIA CARD (EMMC) MARKET, BY END USERS

CHAPTER 7 WORLD EMBEDDED MULTIMEDIA CARD (EMMC) MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.