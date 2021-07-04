Energy Storage System Market Expected to reach $358545.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% – Active Power, Electrovaya, Altairnano, Maxwell Technologies, LG Chem
Global Energy Storage System market is accounted for $ 1, 92, 121.12 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3, 58, 545.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are an expansion in increasing consumer awareness regarding energy efficiency and increasing acceptance of hybrid and electric vehicles. However, Hazardous environmental impact is restraining the market.
Energy storage is the imprison of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. It involves converting energy from forms that are difficult to store to more expediently storable forms. Some technologies provide short-term energy storage, while others can endure for much longer.
By Technology, Thermal Storage segment is driven during the forecast period. It considered being the primary renewable option for electrical energy. Based on geography, the Asia Pacific in the global scenario has a positive impact on the market due to increasing power consumption has resulted in the need for storage space systems.
Some of the key players in the Energy Storage System market are Active Power, Electrovaya, Altairnano, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., LG Chem, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., NEC Energy Solutions, Ecoult, General Electric, The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd., Saft, EnSync, Inc., Kokam, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. and Fluence.
Technologies Covered:
– Thermal Storage
– Electro Chemical
– Mechanical Energy Storage
– Redox Flow Battery
– Other Technologies
Applications Covered:
– Transportation
– Grid Storage
End Users Covered:
– Utility
– Residential
– Automotive
– Non-Residential
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Energy Storage System Market, By Technology
6 Global Energy Storage System Market, By Application
7 Global Energy Storage System Market, By End-User
8 Global Energy Storage System Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Active Power
10.2 Electrovaya
10.3 Altairnano
10.4 Maxwell Technologies, Inc.
10.5 LG Chem
10.6 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
10.7 NEC Energy Solutions
10.8 Ecoult
10.9 General Electric
10.10 The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd.
10.11 Saft
10.12 EnSync, Inc.
10.13 Kokam
10.14 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
10.15 Fluence
