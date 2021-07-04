Flip Chip Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 | IBM , Intel , Fujitsu Ltd, 3M, Samsung electronics Co., Ltd

Flip chip, also known as controlled collapse chip connection (C4), consist of conductive bumps deposited on the chip pads on the top side of the wafer and then semiconductor devices are mounted by flipping the chip. It is an advanced semiconductor interconnecting device extensively used in different electronic products such as smartphones, PCs, and medical devices among others due to its advantages such as lower cost, increased packaging density, improved performance and reduced size & thickness of the chip. Further, flip chip has enabled the dramatic improvement of portable electronics and electric vehicles by providing better means for electrical interconnections.

Flip chip market is mainly driven by the emerging internet of things: a network of physical devices, vehicles, buildings, and other items that include embedded electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and network connectivity. In addition, its technological superiority over the traditional wire bond electrical connection makes it the exceptional alternative. However, the technology is still in mutation. The rate of flip chip is propelled by bumping cost and assembly process cost.

Check For Sample Here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012789

The key players operating in flip chip market are IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, 3M, Samsung electronics Co., Ltd, Amkor Technology, Inc., TSMC, Ltd, Apple, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., and AMD, Inc. among others.

The market is segmented on the basis of flip chip packaging technology, bumping technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on bumping technology, the market comprises copper pillar, solder bumping, gold bumping and others including aluminum & conductive polymer bumping. The copper pillar segment dominates the market as it is a next generation flip chip interconnect which offers advantages in many designs while meeting current and future electronic device requirements. It is an excellent interconnect choice for applications such as transceivers, embedded processors, and application processors.

Based on packaging technology, the market is segmented into 3D IC, 2.5D IC, and 2D IC. Among the three, 2.5D IC packaging dominated the market in 2015 owing to its several advantages such as enhanced capacity, improved performance, and reduced system space requirements and low power consumption. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into electronics, industrial, automotive & transport, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and others. The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the world flip chip market along with current trends and future estimations to identify lucrative investment opportunities.

This report identifies the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market to facilitate better business decisions for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier and buyer networks.

Market estimation of geographical regions is based on the current market scenario and future trends.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012789

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 Introduction

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD FLIP CHIP MARKET, BY PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 5 WORLD FLIP CHIP MARKET, BY INDUSTRY

CHAPTER 6 WORLD FLIP CHIP MARKET, BY BUMPING TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 7 WORLD FLIP CHIP MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.