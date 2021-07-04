Global Edge AI Hardware Market Expected to reach $1,906.70 Million by 2026 – Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, Apple, Micron Technology, Intel, NVIDIA, Microsoft

Global Edge AI Hardware Market is accounted for $394.07 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,906.70 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2017 to 2026. Reduction in operation costs & data storing and increasing real-time low latency on Edge Devices are some of the key factors driving the global Edge AI Hardware market during the forecast period. However, small number of AI experts is restraining the growth of market.

By Device, the Cameras segment is expecting a considerate growth over the projected period. Edge AI Hardware helps to achieve better image quality, even in challenging conditions. By geography, North America dominated the market and is also expected to hold a distinguished position by the end of the forecasted period, due to the increasing dependency on IoT devices and increase in government funding in ths region.

Some of the key players in Edge AI Hardware include Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, Apple, Micron Technology,Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, Alphabet, Huawei, Mediatek, Cadence, Imagination Technologies, Ceva, Horizon Robotics, Synopsys Inc, Securerf Corporation and Hailo. .

Devices Covered:

– Robots

– Smart Speaker

– Smartphones

– Automotive

– Cameras

– Smart Mirror

– Wearables

Process Covered:

– Inference

– Training

Processorss Covered:

– Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

– Central Processing Unit (CPU)

– Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

– Other processors

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Device

6 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Process

7 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Processors

8 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Power Consumption

9 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By End User

10 Global Edge AI Hardware Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Samsung Electronics

12.2 Qualcomm

12.3 Apple

12.4 Micron Technology

12.5 Intel Corporation

12.6 NVIDIA Corporation

12.7 Microsoft

12.8 Alphabet

12.9 Huawei

12.10 Mediatek

12.11 Cadence

12.12 Imagination Technologies

12.13 Ceva

12.14 Horizon Robotics

12.15 Synopsys Inc

12.16 Securerf Corporation

12.17 Hailo

