Global Edge AI Hardware Market Expected to reach $1,906.70 Million by 2026 – Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, Apple, Micron Technology, Intel, NVIDIA, Microsoft
Global Edge AI Hardware Market is accounted for $394.07 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,906.70 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2017 to 2026. Reduction in operation costs & data storing and increasing real-time low latency on Edge Devices are some of the key factors driving the global Edge AI Hardware market during the forecast period. However, small number of AI experts is restraining the growth of market.
By Device, the Cameras segment is expecting a considerate growth over the projected period. Edge AI Hardware helps to achieve better image quality, even in challenging conditions. By geography, North America dominated the market and is also expected to hold a distinguished position by the end of the forecasted period, due to the increasing dependency on IoT devices and increase in government funding in ths region.
Some of the key players in Edge AI Hardware include Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, Apple, Micron Technology,Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft, Alphabet, Huawei, Mediatek, Cadence, Imagination Technologies, Ceva, Horizon Robotics, Synopsys Inc, Securerf Corporation and Hailo. .
Devices Covered:
– Robots
– Smart Speaker
– Smartphones
– Automotive
– Cameras
– Smart Mirror
– Wearables
Process Covered:
– Inference
– Training
Processorss Covered:
– Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
– Central Processing Unit (CPU)
– Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
– Other processors
