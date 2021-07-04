Global Structural Adhesives Market Insights Shared in Detailed Report 2019 till 2027

The report on Structural Adhesives Market 2019 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The Structural Adhesives Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2019 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

Structural adhesive is adhesives which “harden” or cures into a material that is capable of holding multiple substrates together, bearing the forces involved for the lifetime of the product and termed as “load-bearing” adhesive. The substrates may vary, ranging from plastics, metals, ceramics, rubbers, glass, or composites. The structural adhesive is designed to fill laminate boards, nail holes, and bond seams. Common examples of structural adhesives include acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylates, epoxies, and certain urethanes.

3M

Ashland

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman International LLC.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Lord Corporation

Sika AG

The global structural adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin, substrate and applications. Based on resin, the market is segmented as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, methyl methacrylate, cyanoacrylate, and others. The strutural adhesives market on the basis of substrate is classified into metals, plastics, wood, composites, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as building & construction, automotive, aerospace, wind energy, marine, rail, and other applications.

