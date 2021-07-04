Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% by 2026 – Toshiba, ABB, Yokogawa Electric, Texas Instruments, Stmicro electronics, Siemens
Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of wireless technologies and reducing the cost of wireless sensors are some of the factors propelling market growth. However, high installation costs are hindering the market growth.
Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs) can be defined as a self-configured and infrastructure-less wireless network to monitor physical or environmental conditions. A sink or base station acts as an interface between users and the network. Typically a wireless sensor network contains hundreds of thousands of sensor nodes.
Based on Type, the Underwater WSN segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the Underwater Wireless Sensor Networks (UWSNs) contains several components such as vehicles and sensors that are deployed in a specific acoustic area to perform collaborative monitoring and data collection tasks. On the basis of geography, North America has the highest market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of smart factories, intelligent mechanized, and the presence of many network manufacturers are expected to drive the growth of the North American market in the near future.
Some of the key players profiled in the Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market include Toshiba Corp (USA), ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Stmicro electronics, Siemens AG, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Hitachi, Ltd, General Electric, Freescale Semiconductor Inc, Episensor Ltd., Endress+Hauser Consult AG, Emerson Electric Co, Chevron Corporation, Atmel Corporation and Ambient Micro.
Sensors Covered:
– Temperature Sensor
– Accelerometers
– Proximity
– Pressure Sensor
– Motion & Position Sensor
– Level Sensor
– Inertial Measurement Units (IMU)
– Image & Surveillance Sensor
– Humidity Sensor
– Heart Rate Sensors
– Flow Sensor
– Chemical & Gas Sensor
– Blood Glucose Sensors
– Ambient Light Sensors
– Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) Based Sensors
– Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)
– Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Sensors
– Other Sensors
Technologies Covered:
– Wireless HART
– Bluetooth & Bluetooth Smart
– Wi-Fi And WLAN
– Enocean
– ISA100.11a
– Zigbee
– Z-Wave
– Dash 7
– IPv6
– Other Technologies
