Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Expected to reach $3,133.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 32.7% – Verint Systems, Infermedica, Sensely, Microsoft, CSS

Global Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market is accounted for $245.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,133.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for healthcare applications, riding prevalence of chronic disorders and growing demand for quality healthcare delivery. However, need of prepared data in the healthcare industry is restraining the market growth.

Healthcare Virtual Assistants are used in the healthcare industry in organize to raise patient date to a higher standard. Patient engagement is an approach used in order to improve health outcomes and better enduring care at lower costs. The facilitates healthcare organization to collect demographic in order, insurance details, and tolerant health history, finance/costing, procurement details, data mining and more analysis of all the records.

Amongst Product, Smart Speakers segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period owing to increase consumer preference for technologically advanced products. Smart speakers are multifunctional, fast, wide-ranging, and consistent solutions. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the largest market share during the forecast period. Increasing geriatrics population, high diffusion of smartphones, technological advancements, the growing use of isolated monitoring devices, and growing healthcare costs.

Some of the key players in Verint Systems Inc., Infermedica , Sensely, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, CSS Corporation, Egain Corporation, Kognito Solutions, LLC, Healthtap, Inc., Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, ADA Digital Health, Amazon, Nuance Communications, Inc., True Image Interactive, Inc., Datalog.AI and Medrespond LLC.

User Interfaces Covered:

– Text-To-Speech

– Text-Based

– Automatic Speech Recognition

– Other User Interfaces

Products Covered:

– Chatbots

– Smart Speakers

