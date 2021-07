Influenza Vaccines Market in Top 5 European Countries To 2022 – Market Size, Development and Forecasts:Report

Influenza Vaccine Market is expected to reach more than US$ 1 Billion across the 5 major markets (5MM) of the France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom by the year end of 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increased disease awareness, expanded recommendations by governmental and advisory bodies to be vaccinated against Influenza, introduction of quadrivalent influenza vaccines, increase in the size of the elderly population in most countries.

United Kingdom influenza vaccine market is the most attractive of those covered in the report. The United Kingdom market for influenza vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% and is expected to reach at US$ XXX Million by the end of the forecasted period. Germany will be the second–largest market for influenza vaccine which is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2022. France is expected to be third largest influenza vaccine market being followed by Italy by the end of the forecasted period.

Further, prudent analysis has been done on the competitor’s part, where three major players grab major share of the influenza vaccine market by revenue. Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline(GSK), Seqirus, AstraZeneca and Protein Sciences Corporation are the key influencers with their products in the influenza vaccine market. Other emerging players such as Novavax, Daiichi–Sankyo, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and VaxInnate are making novel technology based influenza vaccine which is likely to affect the market share during the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projection using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. It provides essential insights into influenza vaccine sales forecast for the top five countries, comprising the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany until 2022. It also covers vaccination patterns and geographic distribution and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials, pipeline and promising vaccines in influenza vaccine market. Key trends in terms of M&A, collaborations and licensing agreements are analyzed with details. The report concludes with the profiles of major players

in the influenza vaccine market, such as Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, Sequirus, AstraZenecca and Protein Sciences Corporation. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and sales analysis of influenza vaccine market from 2011 to 2022. The report also entails major drivers and barriers of influenza vaccine market.

Five Major European Markets(5MM) covered in the report are as follows:

United Kingdom France Italy Spain Germany

Major and Promising Vaccines covered in the report are as follows:

Fluzone High–Dose Fluzone Quadrivalent Intradermal (ID) Trivalent Vaxigrip Fluarix Quadrivalent Flulaval Quadrivalent Fluenz Tetra FluMist Quadrivalent Flublok VN–100 M–001 VAX–2012Q TAK – 850 Flucelvax Quadrivalent Afluria Quadrivalent Agrippal Fluad Fluvirin Fluvax

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

Sanofi Pasteur GlaxoSmithKline(GSK) Seqirus AstraZenecca Protein Sciences Corporation Novavax Daiichi–Sankyo Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd VaxInnate

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary Influenza Vaccine Market in Top 5 European Countries – Market Overview Influenza Vaccine Market

Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccine

Influenza Vaccine Market Share

Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccine Share Influenza Vaccine Market Drivers and Barriers Market Drivers

Market Barriers

