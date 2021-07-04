Mainframe Market Prospects Outlook 2018-2025 and Top Key Players – BMC Software, CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu , HCL

Mainframes are used among large organizations for mission-critical applications, which require high volumes of data processing. These systems are known for their large amount of storage and processing power, high level of reliability, and security. The rise in pressure on different businesses to manage a greater volume, and variety of transactions due to ongoing trend of digitization and mobility are the major factors which drive the mainframe market growth. The mainframe hardware and software products are considered ideal for growing number of transactions and data sets as they possess capabilities to allow huge numbers of users and applications to access the same data among each other simultaneously without any interference. The global mainframe market size was valued at $2,094.12 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,906.61 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the global mainframe market is driven by rise in demand of high-performance computing, development of IoT landscape, increase in large data sets, and growth in adoption of mainframe as a service. Furthermore, cost issues associated with mainframe solutions and lack of mainframe skilled professionals are expected to considerably impact the growth of the mainframe market during the forecast period. Moreover, on-going mainframe modernization and the integration of blockchain in mainframe are expected to be opportunistic for the global mainframe market during the forecast period. These factors collectively provide opportunities for the market growth. However, each factor has its definite impact on the market.

Major Key Players of the Mainframe Market are:

BMC Software, CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu , HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Unisys Corporation.

Major Types of Mainframe covered are:

– Z systems

– GS series

– Other

BY Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Government & Public Sector

– Retail

– Travel & Transportation

– Manufacturing

– Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Mainframe consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Mainframe market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Mainframe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Mainframe with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mainframe Market Size

2.2 Mainframe Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mainframe Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mainframe Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mainframe Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mainframe Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mainframe Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mainframe Revenue by Product

4.3 Mainframe Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mainframe Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Mainframe industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

