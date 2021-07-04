Micro-Location Technology Market is accounted for $9.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $55.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% – Bluecats, Camco Technologies, Centrak, Cisco Systems

Global Micro-Location Technology Market is accounted for $9.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $55.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the high return on investment and increasing adoption of mobile devices. However, the lack of interoperability is restraining the market.

Micro-location technologies make easy the tracking of objects and people in real time, usually in indoor applications such as inside a building. This technology is also used for wirelessly promotion content to a mobile/portable device of users that are in close proximity to a business site.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012793442/sample

Based on Technology, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) segment held a significant market share during the forecast period. This is highly positive in high-intensity operations in the healthcare and industrial verticals. By geography, North America is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to adoption ideal communication channel for businesses to reach customers.

Some of the key players in the market are Apple, Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise), Bluecats, Bluvision (Hid Global Corporation), Camco Technologies, Centrak, Cisco Systems, Decawave, Estimote, Gimbal (Mobile Majority), Google, Humatics Corporation, Kontakt.Io, Inc., Redpine Signals, Ruckus Networks, Sewio Networks, Siemens (Agilion), Ubisense Group and Visible Assets.

Offerings Covered:

– Software

– Services

– Hardware

Applications Covered:

– Proximity Marketing

– Asset Management

Technologies Covered:

– Bluetooth Low Energy

– Impulse Radio

– Radio-Frequency Identification

– Ultrasound

– Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

– Wi-Fi

– Other Technologies

End Users Covered:

– Transportation and Logistics

– Sports and Entertainment

– Retail and E-Commerce

– Industrial

– Hospitality

– Healthcare

– Government, Defense, and Public

– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

– Other End Users

Make an Inquiry https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012793442/buying

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Offering

6 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Application

7 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Technology

8 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By End User

9 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Apple

11.2 Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise)

11.3 Bluecats

11.4 Bluvision (Hid Global Corporation)

11.5 Camco Technologies

11.6 Centrak

11.7 Cisco Systems

11.8 Decawave

11.9 Estimote

11.10 Gimbal (Mobile Majority)

11.11 Google

11.12 Humatics Corporation

11.13 Kontakt.Io, Inc.

11.14 Redpine Signals

11.15 Ruckus Networks

11.16 Sewio Networks

11.17 Siemens (Agilion)

11.18 Ubisense Group

11.19 Visible Assets

For More Information about This Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/micro-location-technology-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]