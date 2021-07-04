Micro-Location Technology Market is accounted for $9.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $55.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% – Bluecats, Camco Technologies, Centrak, Cisco Systems
Global Micro-Location Technology Market is accounted for $9.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $55.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the high return on investment and increasing adoption of mobile devices. However, the lack of interoperability is restraining the market.
Micro-location technologies make easy the tracking of objects and people in real time, usually in indoor applications such as inside a building. This technology is also used for wirelessly promotion content to a mobile/portable device of users that are in close proximity to a business site.
Based on Technology, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) segment held a significant market share during the forecast period. This is highly positive in high-intensity operations in the healthcare and industrial verticals. By geography, North America is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to adoption ideal communication channel for businesses to reach customers.
Some of the key players in the market are Apple, Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise), Bluecats, Bluvision (Hid Global Corporation), Camco Technologies, Centrak, Cisco Systems, Decawave, Estimote, Gimbal (Mobile Majority), Google, Humatics Corporation, Kontakt.Io, Inc., Redpine Signals, Ruckus Networks, Sewio Networks, Siemens (Agilion), Ubisense Group and Visible Assets.
Offerings Covered:
– Software
– Services
– Hardware
Applications Covered:
– Proximity Marketing
– Asset Management
Technologies Covered:
– Bluetooth Low Energy
– Impulse Radio
– Radio-Frequency Identification
– Ultrasound
– Ultra-Wideband (UWB)
– Wi-Fi
– Other Technologies
End Users Covered:
– Transportation and Logistics
– Sports and Entertainment
– Retail and E-Commerce
– Industrial
– Hospitality
– Healthcare
– Government, Defense, and Public
– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
– Other End Users
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Offering
6 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Application
7 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Technology
8 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By End User
9 Global Micro-Location Technology Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Apple
11.2 Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise)
11.3 Bluecats
11.4 Bluvision (Hid Global Corporation)
11.5 Camco Technologies
11.6 Centrak
11.7 Cisco Systems
11.8 Decawave
11.9 Estimote
11.10 Gimbal (Mobile Majority)
11.11 Google
11.12 Humatics Corporation
11.13 Kontakt.Io, Inc.
11.14 Redpine Signals
11.15 Ruckus Networks
11.16 Sewio Networks
11.17 Siemens (Agilion)
11.18 Ubisense Group
11.19 Visible Assets
