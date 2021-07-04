Next-Generation Firewall Market Growth 2018-2025 Leading Key Players – Barracuda Networks, Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Huawei, Juniper Networks

Next-generation firewall market size was valued at $2,570.49 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,719.56 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025. The next-generation firewall (NGFW) refers to the third-generation of network firewall technology, which integrates additional capabilities such as in-line deep packet inspection (DPI), application-level traffic inspection, and intrusion prevention (IPS). Increase in IoT-based complex threat landscape, rise in number of data breach cases, and surge in demand for NGFW solutions supported by stringent government regulations for data safety & security boost the next-generation firewall market growth. However, certain factors such as shortage of cyber security skills and performance issues associated with cloud protection restrain the growth of the next-generation firewall industry.

The growth of the global next-generation firewall market size is driven by rise in demand for advanced cyber security solutions, development of IoT-based complex threat landscape, and enforcement of stringent government regulations for data security. Furthermore, performance issues associated with next-generation firewall solutions in cloud protection and lack of skilled professionals are expected to considerably impact the growth of the next-generation firewall market during the forecast period. Moreover, continuous increase in digital security spending and the emergence of firewall as a service are expected to be opportunistic for the global market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players of the Next-Generation Firewall Market are:

Barracuda Networks, Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, SonicWall, and Sophos

By Type

– Hardware

– Virtual

– Cloud-based

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

By Industry Vertical

– Aerospace & Defense

– BFSI

– Public Sector

– Retail

– Healthcare

– IT & Telecom

– Energy & Utilities

– Manufacturing

– Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Next-Generation Firewall consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Next-Generation Firewall market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Next-Generation Firewall manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Next-Generation Firewall with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Size

2.2 Next-Generation Firewall Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next-Generation Firewall Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next-Generation Firewall Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Sales by Product

4.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Revenue by Product

4.3 Next-Generation Firewall Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Next-Generation Firewall industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

