Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market 2014-2022 Trends, Opportunities and Key Players like Adesto Technologies , Viking Technology, Crossbar, Kilopass Technology

Non-volatile memory (NVM) or non-volatile storage is one of the most widely used silicon-based semiconductor memories, which facilitate permanent storage and backup to the crucial data. In addition, NVM devices are electrically programmable and erasable to store changes in a particular location within the storage device and to retain that change even after power outage. Hard disk, magnetic tape, and floppy disks are the most common examples of NVM, which utilize user-configurable technologies to enable the end-user access the stored data. NVM primarily aims to deliver faster access of the data while consuming less energy. Additionally, storage, server, and application vendors actively work to upgrade the existing technologies and develop new ones to optimize the performance of NVM, so as to make them a viable substitute of dynamic RAM (DRAM) for several applications.

Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012793

Major companies profiled in the report include Adesto Technologies Corporation, Viking Technology, Crossbar Inc., Kilopass Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Sidense Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, and Micron Technology, Inc.

Presently, enterprises are more focused to adopt efficient storage devices to enable better end-user satisfaction. NVM has gained popularity in various industries including consumer electronics, IT & telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, owing to its supreme benefits such as high-speed random access of data and low power consumption. Moreover, it also offers long term data storage and backup facility of the end-user data. NVM finds various applications in across industries such as consumer electronics, manufacturing, and mobile computing, which further supports the market growth. However, low storage density and low write endurance rate hamper the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, emergence of several advanced storage technologies such as 3D XPoint, MRAM, SONOS, and NRAM is expected to provide huge opportunities for market growth.

The world NVM market is segmented on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and geography. The type segment is categorized into electrically addressed (ROM, NVRAM, and emerging memory), mechanically addressed (magnetic tape, hard-disk drive, optical-disc drive, millipede memory, and holographic data storage), and others (FRAM, Zero-RAM, nanobridge, and molecular). The application segment is divided into consumer electronics, healthcare monitoring, automotive & transportation, enterprise storage, industrial, and others (power & energy distribution and defense & aerospace). Based on industry verticals, it is classified into telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive, energy & power, manufacturing industries, and others (BFSI, media & entertainment, and aerospace). Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Russia, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012793

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the world NVM market is provided.

The report provides a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on market dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD NON-VOLATILE MEMORY (NVM) MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD NON-VOLATILE MEMORY (NVM) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD NON-VOLATILE MEMORY (NVM) MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 7 WORLD NON-VOLATILE MEMORY (NVM) MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.