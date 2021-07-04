North America Insulin Pens Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type (Disposable and Reusable); Application (Diabetes Type-1 and Diabetes Type-2); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and e-Commerce)

The report on “Insulin Pens Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The North America insulin pen market is expected to reach US$ 3,907.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,880.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the insulin pen market is primarily attributed to the growing geriatric population and rising incidence of diabetes. However, availability of alternatives for drug delivery and limitations associated with insulin pens are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, development of cost efficient pen needles is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America insulin pen market in the coming years.

Diabetes is a life-threatening chronic disease with no specialized cure. It is mainly caused by the body’s inability to produce or effectively utilize the hormone insulin. This inability prevents the body from adequately regulating blood glucose levels. There are two types of diabetes namely diabetes type-I also known as diabetes insipid us and diabetes type-II also termed as diabetes mellitus. Incidences and prevalence of diabetes is steadily increasing across the globe. Diabetes type 2 is the most common form, according to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 425 million people were living with diabetes in 2017and it is expected to reach 629 million by 2045 across the globe.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Owen Mumford, LTD., 2. Novo Nordisk a/s, 3. Companion Medical , 4. Berlin-Chemie AG , 5. Pendiq GmbH , 6. Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, 7. Eli lilly and company, 8. Ypsomed Ag, 9. SANOFI, 10. Biocon

The “Global Insulin Pens Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Insulin Pens market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Insulin Pens market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Insulin Pens market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Insulin Pens market based on various segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting Insulin Pens market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Insulin Pens market in these regions.

