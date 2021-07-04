Nurse Call Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2019 to 2027

global nurse call systems market accounted to US$ 1,252.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,936.83 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific nurse call systems market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to driving factors such as significant rise in the incidences of the Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia, presence of the market and developments done by them. The market is also experiencing the growth of the assisted living centers that are likely to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global nurse call systems industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below;

2019: Critical Alert Systems has announced a partnership with Bernoulli Health, developer of Bernoulli One. The platform fuses Bernoulli One’s real-time, patient-generated data, including live-streaming waveforms and alert notifications intelligently aggregated and filtered from multiple physiologic devices and EHRs, with Critical Alert Systems’ staff assignment, advanced, rules-based routing and distribution capabilities.

2018: Ascom Holding AG with Dräger AG & Co. KGaA has launched integrated clinical alarm management solution in North America. The solution was introduced for Ascom’s Unite Connect and it has received FDA clearance for sales and distribution in the US. The product is also available in the Canadian market.

2017: Beacon Communications, LLC entered into partnership with STANLEY Healthcare Connected, and will offer STANLEY Healthcare’s senior living solutions – including the Arial emergency call solution and WanderGuard BLUE wander management solution to new and existing customers in western United States.

Key Company Profiles

Ascom Holding AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Azure Healthcare

Intercall Systems Inc.

SCHRACK SECONET AG

STANLEY Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Rauland

Market Insights

Increasing Incidences of Alzheimer’s Diseases is expected to boost the market growth over the years

Alzheimer’s diseases is form of dementia and is a progressive disorder which eventually results in the loss of memory and deterioration in cognitive skills. The disease among the six leading causes of death in United States. According to the recent data published in 2019 by Alzheimer’s Association states that approximately 5.8 million Americans are suffering with Alzheimer’s and the number is expected to rise approximately up to 14 million by 2050.

In addition, it is also stated that from 2000 to 2017 the deaths due to Alzheimer’s disease has grown by 145%, one in every three senior person dies with the disease or the other form of the dementia. The cost incurred in the disease are rising in the region. It was estimated that by 2019 Alzheimer’s and other form of dementias will cost nearly US$ 290 billion and it is also estimated that by 2050 the cost can rise roughly up to US$ 1.1 trillion. For the seniors citizens living with the dementia are provided care of nearly 18.5 billion hours which is fairly valued approximately US$ 234 billion.

Thus, the increasing incidences of Alzheimer’s diseases poses several opportunities for the nurse call systems market to grow during the forecast period.

Growing Numbers of Assisted Living Centers

Assisted living centers or the assisted living communities generally serve the people who requires help for their daily activities and some of the healthcare services. The centers or the communities are combination of the independence, companionship, privacy and have security and premises that resembles like homes. The rise in the Alzheimer’s diseases are leading to the growth of the assisted living care, there are approximately 28,9000 assisted living centers owing approximately 1 million licensed beds in the United States. The average number of the licensed beds in an assisted living center is 33.

Moreover, TERRAGON (Germany), conceives and realizes barrier-free living arrangements that make it easy to look forward to this period of life. They benefits the long-standing perception of the residential wishes of the residents of Assisted Living. These experiences also flow into the provision of the service offerings as well as the design of the social areas.

In US, there are approximately, 42% of assisted living centers that are run independently and rest are organization with two or more communities that work together. The paying for the care is comparatively less than the average cost of a homemaker services. The average cost per year is approximately US$ 48,000 on the other hand the homemaker service cost is US$ 48,048 or for the home health aide is approximately US$ 50,336. Majority of the assisted living centers utilized some form of private funds to pay for the care services. Thus, the growing number of assisted living centers is expected to create a demand for the nurse call systems across the world.

Product Insights

The global nurse call systems market, based on equipment is segmented into intercom systems, mobile systems, buttons, and integrated communication systems. In 2018, integrated communication systems segment held the largest share of the market, by equipment. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to advantages offered by integrated communication systems over the traditional nurse call systems as they enable fast, flexible approach for patient-to-staff and staff-to-staff communication. Moreover, the integrated communication systems segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market – By Equipment

Integrated Communication Systems

Button Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

Global Nurse Call Systems Market – By Technology

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

Global Nurse Call Systems Market – By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

Others

Global Nurse Call Systems Market – By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

