Over-the-Top Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis 2018-2025 by Top Key Players – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netflix, Hulu, Google , Apple , Facebook

Over-the-top services refer to movies and TV shows that are delivered directly to digital users and it does not require cable or satellite television subscription. OTT content can be directly downloaded and viewed on user’s demand. This type of content includes movies and TV services and is delivered directly over the Internet to connected devices such as PC, tablet, smartphone, and console. Presently, over-the-top services are at a relatively nascent stage and are widely accepted as a trending technology across the globe. The over-the-top market is projected to witness innovative and advance transformation, which enable the customers to access everything they want at a single space. The global OTT market size was valued at $97.43 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $332.52 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The smartphone segment dominated the overall over-the-top market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of smartphones to stream over-the-top services and growth in potential market for larger screen smartphones in developing economies. Also, the segment is expected to witness high growth rate in the upcoming years due to advent of affordable android-based smartphones, which have democratized online gaming and brought gameplay to millions of smartphone users.

Major Key Players of the Over-the-Top Market are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netflix, Hulu, Google , Apple , Facebook, Telestra, Rakuten Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

BY DEVICE TYPE

– Smartphones

– Smart TV’s

– Laptops Desktops and Tablets

– Gaming Consoles

– Set-Top Box

– others

BY CONTENT TYPE

– Video

– Audio/VoIP

– Games

– Communication

– Others

BY REVENUE MODEL

– Subscription

– Advertisement

– Hybrid

– Others

BY USER TYPE

– Personal

– Commercial

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Over-the-Top consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Over-the-Top market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Over-the-Top manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Over-the-Top with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Over-the-Top Market Size

2.2 Over-the-Top Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Over-the-Top Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Over-the-Top Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Over-the-Top Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Over-the-Top Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Over-the-Top Sales by Product

4.2 Global Over-the-Top Revenue by Product

4.3 Over-the-Top Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Over-the-Top Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Over-the-Top industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

