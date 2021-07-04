Serverless Computing Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Growth Prospects and Key Vendors: Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, CA Technologies, Rackspace, Alibaba, Tibco Software, Platform9, Syncano, NTT Data

Serverless Computing Global Market Report 2019-2023

Serverless computing is a cloud-computing execution model in which the cloud provider acts as the server, dynamically managing the allocation of machine resources. Pricing is based on the actual amount of resources consumed by an application, rather than on pre-purchased units of capacity. It is a form of utility computing.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, CA Technologies, Rackspace, Alibaba, Tibco Software, Platform9, Syncano, NTT Data, Joyent, Iron.io, Stdlib, Realm, Galactic Fog Ip Inc, Modubiz, Tarams Software Technologies, Snyk, Dynatrace, Fiorano Software, Manjrasoft, Sixsq, Twistlock

Product Type Segmentation

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Industry Segmentation

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Table of Content:

Section 1 Serverless Computing Product Definition

Section 2 Global Serverless Computing Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Serverless Computing Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Serverless Computing Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Serverless Computing Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Serverless Computing Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Serverless Computing Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Serverless Computing Market Forecast 2018-2023

Section 9 Serverless Computing Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Serverless Computing Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Serverless Computing Cost of Production Analysis

