Sonar System Global Market is expected to reach $5.22 billion by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Sonar System Market is accounted for $2.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.22 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Growingdemand for high-resolution imaging for seabed mapping, increasing requirement of ship-owners to obey with the maritime safety norms,and rising number of conflicts, the naval forces use sonar systems to improve anti-submarine warfare capabilities are of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, severe impacts of sonar sound pulse on marine mammals are hindering the market.

Further the market is analyzed On the basis of solution, Hardware segment holds the major growth during the forecast period due to high demand for different hardware components and risingrequirement for assuringsafety, reliability and real-time connectivity.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the significant market share during the forecast period owing to growing government expenses for obtaining advance equipment and rise in maritime border disputes in India, China, and South Korea.

Some of the key players profiled in the Sonar SystemMarket includeUltra Electronics, Japan Radio (JRC) Co., Ltd., Navico, Furuno, L3 Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Kongsberg Gruppen, Atlas Elektronik, Teledyne Reson, Sonardyne, and Aselsan.

