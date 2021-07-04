Thrust Vector Control Systems Market – Overview, Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities by 2023

Market Highlights:

The global thrust vector control systems market has been segmented based on type, component, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the thrust vector control systems market is divided into electromechanical systems, electrohydraulic systems and other systems. The electromechanical systems segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the electrohydraulic systems segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The electrohydraulic actuators are self-contained and suited for applications requiring critical control and high reliability such as deep space explorations.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6887

Based on component, the thrust vector control systems market is divided into actuators, electronic control unit (ECU), and other subsystems. The actuators segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the electronic control unit segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The electronic control unit is vital in controlling power distribution, actuation, engine fluid control, and further aids in battery and propellant management.

Based on end-user, the thrust vector control systems market is divided into defense organizations and space agencies. Defense organizations segment covers missiles and combat aircraft, and the space agencies segment covers satellites & spacecrafts and launch vehicles. The defense organizations segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the space agency segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growing focus on space exploration programs and global drive towards launching more and more satellites annually are driving the market growth of space agencies segment.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in combat aircraft production and space research initiatives in the Asia Pacific region. China, India, and Japan are key markets for thrust vector control systems in this region.

Key Players:

The key players in the global thrust vector control systems market are Honeywell International, Inc. (US), JASC Corporation (US), JSC PMZ VOSKHOD (Russia), Moog, Inc. (US), NAMMO AS (Norway), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), SABCA NV (Belgium), Sierra Nevada Corporation (US), Wickman Spacecraft & Propulsion Company (US), and Woodward, Inc. (US).

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thrust-vector-control-systems-market-6887

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]