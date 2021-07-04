Water Treatment Chemicals Market is predicted to observe significant growth over 2018 – 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Water Treatment Chemical Market. The report analyses the water treatment chemical market by type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Oxidizers & Biocides, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters, Coagulants – Inorganic, Organic) and by end-user (Municipal, Paper & Pulp, Power Generation, Good & Beverages, Refinery). The report assesses the water treatment chemical market by type and by end-user industry for the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan and India.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Analysis By Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Oxidizers & Biocides, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters, Coagulants – Inorganic, Organic), End-User (Municipal, Paper & Pulp, Power Generation, Good & Beverages, Refinery), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, global market value is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 6.18% during 2018 – 2023.

The Segment of coagulants & flocculants water treatment chemicals witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period as increasing demand of water by municipal sector & power industries. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global water treatment chemicals market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as population is increasing along with growing number of industries. Growing demand of electricity is also fuelling the water treatment chemicals market.

The report titled “Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Analysis By Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Oxidizers & Biocides, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters, Coagulants – Inorganic , Organic), End-User (Municipal, Paper & Pulp, Power Generation, Good & Beverages, Refinery), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global water treatment Chemicals market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

• Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

• By Type – Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, pH Adjusters & Others.

• By End-User – Municipal Sector, Power Sector, Oil & gas, Paper & pulp and others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Water Treatment Chemicals Market – By value

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India

• Water Treatment Chemicals Market – By value

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Company Analysis – BASF, Ecolab, Solenis, Kemira, Buckman Laboratories.