Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Size 2019 | Global Industry Forecast Report 2024

This report on Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Automatic tire inflation systems (ATIS) work to overcome one or more of the causes of tire underinflation by monitoring tire inflation pressure relative to a pre-set target and re-inflating tires whenever the detected pressure is below the target level. The tire inflation system not only increases vehicle mobility and reliability when moving, it also helps to ensure that a need for vehicle recoveries is avoided as far as possible. It also prevents unnecessary damage to fields. Moreover, simple adjustments to correct the air pressure ultimately reduce tire wear.

The worldwide market for Automatic Tire Inflation System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 2660 million US$ in 2024, from 1580 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Automatic Tire Inflation System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PSI

Dana Limited

Hendrickson (Boler Company)

Nexter Group (KNDS Group)

STEMCO (EnPro Industries)

Tire Pressure Control International

Aperia Technologies

Pressure Guard

PTG (Michelin)

TELEFLOW (Michelin)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Tractors

Trucks

Trailers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Commercial

Agriculture

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automatic Tire Inflation System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automatic Tire Inflation System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automatic Tire Inflation System in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automatic Tire Inflation System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automatic Tire Inflation System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automatic Tire Inflation System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automatic Tire Inflation System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

