Cloud Gaming Market Projected to Register 46.7% CAGR to 2023 | Sony, GameFly (PlayCast), Nvidia, Ubitus, PlayGiga, Crytek, PlayKey, Cyber Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Baidu

Cloud gaming, also known as games on demand, is an online gaming service. It provides direct play abilities to end users on variety of devices. Increasing enhancement being provided by the cloud gaming platform to end-users and reduced cost for playing the games will be the major drivers for the growth of the cloud gaming market. Since the rapid growth of the cloud computing, data collection and information sharing are led to a higher level and are replacing the traditional computation. Several technologies using cloud in all areas are developing to adapt the revolution of information technology and one of them is cloud gaming. Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Cloud Gaming will register a 46.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 450 million by 2023, from US$ 45 million in 2017. In cloud gaming implementation, client-server structure is used to create a communication between front end and back end. User inputs are collected and delivered to cloud by UDP link and then data centre starts analysing incoming inputs and gives responses that can be either file stream or a video stream. In the next step, TCP connection receives packets and allocates them to each client. During the communication, required data is encoded into streams and decoded into frames in TCP connection so that video is shown to clients. Some of the key players of Cloud Gaming Market:

Sony, GameFly (PlayCast), Nvidia, Ubitus, PlayGiga, Crytek GmbH, PlayKey, Utomik (Kalydo), 51ias.com (Gloud), Cyber Cloud, Yunlian Technology, Liquidsky, BlacknutSAS, Alibaba Cloud, Baidu, Tencent Cloud, Ksyun (Kingsoft), LeCloud

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ http://bit.ly/2KqEXoX

While the rapid growth of cloud gaming, challenges especially security risk, latency and bandwidth as well as packet loss are gradually arisen to impede technology developments. Benefits and impacts follow the appearance of cloud gaming and change the way players experience games traditionally. No heavy deployment on hardware or further downloading or updating is required and therefore less production such as disc will be made by vendors. Because of gamers might expect higher standard experience is met, quality of experience (QoS) is proposed to deal with explosively increased requirements to enhance the performance of gaming. Two research covered on different topics are given to analyse the factors that influence the QoS.

Segmentation by product type:

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Segmentation by application:

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

Get Discount for This Report @ http://bit.ly/33gQTki

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Gaming by Players

4 Cloud Gaming by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Gaming Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Sony

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered

11.1.3 Sony Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2 GameFly (PlayCast)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered

11.2.3 GameFly (PlayCast) Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3 Nvidia

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered

11.3.3 Nvidia Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4 Ubitus

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered

11.4.3 Ubitus Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5 PlayGiga

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered

11.5.3 PlayGiga Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

Purchase This Report @ http://bit.ly/2YSB2JA

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]