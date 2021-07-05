Cloud Integration Market 2019 Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2027 by top Companies Boomi, Hitachi Vantara Federal ,IBM, Informatica, Information Builders, Jitterbit, Salesforce, SAP,  SnapLogic, Zapier

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Cloud integration refers to joining multiple cloud-based systems to connect the different elements of various clouds and local resources into a single environment. This enables users to access and manage systems, data, services, and application on multiple devices over a network or through the internet. Proper implementation of cloud integration helps in reducing and eliminating operational errors and automate complex workflows.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cloud integration market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from major end-use industries such as BFSI, IT, manufacturing, and telecommunication. More and more organizations are adopting this system for data exchange purposes to improve commercial scope. Integration and real-time access to personal data, useful in government and corporate sectors are likely to offer symbolic opportunities for the key market players during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Boomi, Inc. (DELL), Hitachi Vantara Federal, Corporation, IBM, Informatica, Information Builders, Jitterbit, Salesforce, SAP SE, SnapLogic, Zapier Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cloud Integration Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cloud integration market with detailed market segmentation by product type, process, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global cloud integration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud integration market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cloud integration market is segmented on the basis of product type, process, deployment model, application, and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as Integration Platform as a Service (IPASS), E-Commerce Data Integration, Big Data Integration Platform, Enterprise Service Bus (ESB), Cloud Migration, and others. By process, the market is segmented as data integration and application integration. On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented as Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). The market by application is classified as ERM (Enterprise Risk Management), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), and DBMS(Database Management System). On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, education, healthcare, agriculture, IT & telecommunications, and others.

