Content Recommendation Engine Market to Exhibit 33.72% CAGR to 2026 | IBM, Amazon Web Services, Revcontent, Taboola, Cxense, Dynamic Yield, Curata, Outbrain

A content recommendation engine is a software that analyzes available data to make suggestions for something that a website user might be interested in, such as a book, a video or a job, among other possibilities. Content Recommendation Engine has enabled the corporate world to work smarter, faster as well as doing more with significantly less. Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience, rapid digitalization, and the need for analyzing large volumes of customer data are factors driving the market across the globe. It is essential to understand that the Content Recommendation Engine includes several minor technologies like deep learning, machine learning, robotics, etc. Global Content Recommendation Engine Market valued approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 33.72% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

Some of the key players of the Content Recommendation Engine Market:

IBM, Amazon Web Services, Revcontent, Taboola, Outbrain, Cxense, Dynamic Yield, Curata

The research report on Content Recommendation Engine Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, and competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Content Recommendation Engine Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Segmentation By Component:

Solution, Service

Segmentation By Filtering Approach:

Collaborative, Content-Based, Hybrid

Segmentation By Vertical:

E-commerce, Media, Entertainment & Gaming, Retail, Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Education & training, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Content Recommendation Engine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Content Recommendation Engine market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Content Recommendation Engine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Content Recommendation Engine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Content Recommendation Engine Market Size

2.2 Content Recommendation Engine Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Content Recommendation Engine Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Content Recommendation Engine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Content Recommendation Engine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Content Recommendation Engine Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Content Recommendation Engine Sales by Product

4.2 Global Content Recommendation Engine Revenue by Product

4.3 Content Recommendation Engine Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Content Recommendation Engine Breakdown Data by End User

