Edge AI Hardware Market Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Product Type and Forecast 2027

An edge device is a piece of hardware that controls data flow at the boundary between two networks. Edge devices function with different roles, depending on what type of device they are, however essentially serve as network entry points. Some examples of functions of edge devices are the transmission, routing, processing, monitoring, filtering, translation and storage of data passing between networks. Enterprises and service providers use edge devices.

The “Global edge al hardware market analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global edge al hardware market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the edge al hardware market with detailed market segmentation by processors, device, power consumption, process and by end user industry. The global edge al hardware market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading edge al hardware market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the edge al hardware market.

The Edge al hardware market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as growth in demand for faster and efficient edge hardware devices that require lower processing time in aI applications also reduced costing and innovations in products available in the market is expected to drive the market growth. However, the lack of training or skills for the operations of devices and equipment integration in various aI devices is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

The global edge al hardware market is segmented on the basis of processors, device, power consumption, process and by end user industry. Based on processors type the market is segmented as central processing units (CPU), graphic processing unit (GPU) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).Based on device the market is segmented as smartphones, cameras, robots, wearable, smart speaker, automotive and smart mirror. On the basis of power consumption the market is segmented as less than 1 W,1-3 W,3-5 W,5-10 W and more than 10 W.On the basis of process the market is segmented as training and inference. Based on the end user industry the market is segmented as consumer electronics, smart home, automotive and transportation, government, healthcare, industrial, aerospace and defense and construction

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Edge al hardware market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The edge al hardware market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Leading Key Players:

Adapteva, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Applied Brain Research, Inc.

Arm Limited

General Vision

Horizon Robotics

MediaTek Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

SecureRF Corporation

Synopsys, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting edge al hardware market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the edge al hardware market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the edge al hardware market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

