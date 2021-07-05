Esoteric Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Product price Opportunities by 2025
The market for esoteric testing is expected to grow due to the increasing geriatric population & associated growth in chronic diseases, growing awareness regarding early detection using specific diagnostic tests and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases are likely to drive the market in the coming future. In addition, the growing awareness of personalized medicine is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming near future.
The global esoteric testing market is expected to reach US$ 45,081.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 19,868.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018-2025.
Get Sample Report At:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001382/
Top Key Players:
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Sonic Healthcare
- Caris Life Science
- ACM Global Laboratories
- Foundation Medicine Inc.
- Miraca Holdings Inc.
- Agendia
- Primary Health Care Limited
The report segments the global esoteric testing market as follows:
Global Esoteric Testing Market – By Technology
Chemiluminescence Immunoassay
Real time PCR
Flow Cytometry
Mass Spectrometry
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay
Others
Global Esoteric Testing Market – By Test Type
Infectious Diseases Testing
Oncology Testing
Genetic Testing
Neurology Testing
Endocrinology Testing
Others
Global Esoteric Testing Market – By End User
Hospitals Laboratories
Independent & Reference Laboratories
Global Esoteric Testing Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
Buy Complete Report At :https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001382/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.
Contact Us
The Insight partners,
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com