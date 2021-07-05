FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) is an industrial container made of flexible fabric that is designed for storing and transporting dry, flow able products, such as sand, fertilizer, and granules of plastic.

The classification of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) includes Type A FIBCs, Type B FIBCs, Type C FIBCs and Type D FIBCs. The proportion of Type A FIBCs in 2016 is about 67.8%, and the proportion of Type B FIBCs in 2016 is about 23.5%.

There are many manufacturers with small scale in China and India. The market is chaos and a market adjustment is expected in the future, and this phenomenon also appears in other developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9200 million by 2024, from US$ 6870 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Global-Pak

Flexi-tuff

Isbir

BAG Corp

Greif

Conitex Sonoco

Berry Plastics

AmeriGlobe

LC Packaging

RDA Bulk Packaging

Sackmaker

Langston

Taihua Group

Rishi FIBC

Halsted

Intertape Polymer

Lasheen Group

MiniBulk

Bulk Lift

Wellknit

Emmbi Industries

Dongxing

Yantai Haiwan

Kanpur Plastipack

Yixing Huafu

Changfeng Bulk

Shenzhen Riversky

Segmentation by product type:

Type A FIBCs

Type B FIBCs

Type C FIBCs

Type D FIBCs

Segmentation by application:

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

