Films for Textile Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019–2025

Films for Textile Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Berry Global

RKW Group

Schweitzer-Mauduit

Mitsui Hygiene Materials

Covestro

Toray

Arkema

American Polyfilm

Dongying Gaolart Import & Export

Fatra

Trioplast Industrier

Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.

Daika Kogyo

Sunplac

Napco National

Plastik Group

Felix Plastics

Skymark Packaging

PT. Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari

Tec Line Industries

Parasrampuria Engineering Private Limited

Xpro India Ltd

Agarwal Technoplast

Dot Specialty Films

Swanson Plastics Corporation (SPC)

Polyzen

Films for Textile Breakdown Data by Type

Breathable Films

Non-breathable Films

Films for Textile Breakdown Data by Application

Medical

Sportswear

Protective Apparel

Others

Films for Textile Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Films for Textile Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

