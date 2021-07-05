Flexographic Printing Machine Market | 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Flexographic Printing Machine Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Flexography (often abbreviated to flexo) is a form of printing process which utilizes a flexible relief plate. It is essentially a modern version of letterpress which can be used for printing on almost any type of substrate, including plastic, metallic films, cellophane, and paper. It is widely used for printing on the non-porous substrates required for various types of food packaging (it is also well suited for printing large areas of solid colour).

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Flexographic Printing Machine in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Flexographic Printing Machine. Increasing of flexible packaging fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Flexographic Printing Machine will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

The worldwide market for Flexographic Printing Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 1060 million US$ in 2024, from 880 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Flexographic Printing Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BOBST

PCMC

Mark Andy

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Nilpeter

UTECO

Comexi

KBA-Flexotecnica S.p.A.

WINDMOELLER＆HOELSCHER

OMET

Rotatek

Weifang Donghang

Ekofa

Taiyo Kikai

XI’AN AEROSPACE-HUAYANG

Omso

Lohia Corp Limited

bfm S.r.l

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unit-type Machine

Central Impression Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Flexible packaging

Label Manufacturing

Corrugated

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Flexographic Printing Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flexographic Printing Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flexographic Printing Machine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Flexographic Printing Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Flexographic Printing Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Flexographic Printing Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flexographic Printing Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

