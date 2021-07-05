Global Anhydrite Market Size, Share, Trends, Brand Strategy, Consumption, Future Opportunities, Types, Forecast to 2023

Anhydrite Market – Overview

The global anhydrite market is segmented into soil treatment, construction, fertilizers, industrial applications, drying agents, and others. The soil treatment accounts for around 35% of the market share and is likely to remain dominant owing to the lack of agricultural land and increasing food consumption demand. The increasing use of anhydrite in various other applications is expected to fuel the market growth further over the assessment period.

The global anhydrite market is segmented by type and application. Based on the type, the anhydride can be natural or synthetic. The synthetic type of anhydrite is extensively used in buildings & construction materials. It is a raw material required to produce cement, plasters, and flooring. It is used as a binder in plaster and cement due to its extremely shrinkage and swelling values. Furthermore, it is also used as a filler in the production of plastics and paper products. The synthetic anhydrite is used as a source of sulfur in the production of sulphuric acid.

Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the global anhydrite market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Based on the applications, the global anhydrite market is segmented into soil treatment, construction, fertilizers, industrial applications, drying agents, and others.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the global anhydrite market are Solvay (Belgium), Vanich Gypsum Co. Ltd (Thailand), General Mining And Trading Co., Ltd (Thailand), USG Corporation (U.S.), Lafarge Holcim (France), Knauf Gips KG (Germany), Saint-Gobain SA (France), NATIONAL GYPSUM PROPERTIES, LLC (U.S.), Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC (U.S.), ANHYDRITEC (Cheshire), Mineralis Lucentum (Spain), Quzhou Zunlong Trading Co., Ltd. (China), Bisley & Company Pty Ltd. (Australia), BDH Gypsum (U.S.), and ACG Materials (U.S.).

Market Scenario

The Global Anhydrite Market Is Segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the major market share in 2016 owing to the growing industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as China and India. The use of the product as a fertilizer is another driving factor of the market owing to the lack of cultivable land and presence of agriculturally based countries.

