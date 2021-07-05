Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Artificial Grass Turf market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Artificial Grass Turf industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the United States region. The main market players are Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., DuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, Forest Grass and so on. The sales value of Artificial Grass Turf is about 535.0 Million USD in 2016.

Artificial Grass Turf used in the application including Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Non-contact Sports and Others. Report data showed that 42.67% of the Artificial Grass Turf market demand in Contact Sports, 24.58% in Leisure use in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Grass Turf market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3060 million by 2024, from US$ 2060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Artificial Grass Turf business, shared in Chapter 3.s

Browse the complete Artificial Grass Turf market Report and TOC @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/18580-artificial-grass-turf-market-analysis-report

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

Segmentation by product type:

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Segmentation by application:

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Download Free Sample Report of Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-18580

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Grass Turf consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Grass Turf market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Grass Turf with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Artificial Grass Turf submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Purchase the complete Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-18580

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Artificial Flower Market Growth 2019-2024 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/41623-artificial-flower-market-analysis-report

Global Wheat Grass Powder Market Growth 2019-2024 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/41277-wheat-grass-powder-market-analysis-report

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: www.decisiondatabases.com/