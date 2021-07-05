Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Blood Glucose Test Strips market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Blood Glucose Test Strips industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Blood Glucose Test Strips are simple plastic strips that are used with a glucose meter to monitor the levels of glucose in human body.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce blood glucose test strips (along with glucose meters), with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into blood glucose test strips industry.

The classification of Blood Glucose Test Strips includes Glucose Oxidase, Glucose Dehydrogenase and other, and the proportion of Glucose Oxidase in 2016 is about 51%.

Blood Glucose Test Strips is widely used to treat Hospital, Clinic and Household. The most proportion of Blood Glucose Test Strips is used for household, and the sales proportion is about 73.5% in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blood Glucose Test Strips market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 280 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Blood Glucose Test Strips business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Roche

LIFESCAN

Abbott

Panasonic (Bayer)

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Omron

Braun

Nipro Diagnostics

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

Infopia

ALL Medicus

Terumo

Hainice Medical

SANNUO

Yicheng

Yuwell

EDAN

Segmentation by product type:

Glucose Oxidase

Glucose Dehydrogenase

Other

Segmentation by application:

Hospital

Clinic

Household

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blood Glucose Test Strips consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Blood Glucose Test Strips market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blood Glucose Test Strips manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blood Glucose Test Strips with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Blood Glucose Test Strips submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

