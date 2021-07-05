Global Corporate Assessment Services Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Corporate Assessment Services Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Corporate Assessment Services market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Corporate Assessment Services industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

According to this study, over the next five years the Corporate Assessment Services market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3860 million by 2024, from US$ 2630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Corporate Assessment Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AON

Korn Ferry

CEB

Psytech

Hogan Assessments

Aspiring Minds

TT Success Insight

Cubiks

Performanse

Talent Plus

Harrison assessments

AssessFirst

Chandler Macleod

TeamLease

IBM

DDI

NSEIT

Eduquity Career Technologies

Central Test

StrengthsAsia

MeritTrac

Mettl

Beisen

Segmentation by product type:

Psychometric Tests

Aptitude Tests

In-Person Interviews

Others

Segmentation by application:

Recruitment of Frontline Employee

Recruitment of Managers

Internal Assessment and Promotion

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Corporate Assessment Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Corporate Assessment Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Corporate Assessment Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Corporate Assessment Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Corporate Assessment Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

