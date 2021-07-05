Global Electrofusion Fittings Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Electrofusion Fittings Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Electrofusion Fittings market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Electrofusion Fittings industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Electrofusion is a method of joining MDPE, HDPE and other plastic pipes using special fittings that have built-in electric heating elements which are used to weld the joint together.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Electrofusion Fittings market to approach these areas. Our report analysis of the Electrofusion Fittings market indicated that Asia-Pacific would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 39 percent of global sales coming from this region, and Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electrofusion Fittings market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 760 million by 2024, from US$ 610 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electrofusion Fittings business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Aliaxis

GF

Plasson

Wavin

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Radius

Geberit

Polypipe

Rehau

Yada

Agru

Egeplast

Nupi

Fusion Group

Hidroten

Segmentation by product type:

Coupler

Connection

Others

Segmentation by application:

Water Pipeline Systems

Gas Pipeline Systems

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electrofusion Fittings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electrofusion Fittings market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electrofusion Fittings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electrofusion Fittings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electrofusion Fittings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

