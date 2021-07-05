Hand Hygiene Market | 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Hand Hygiene Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Hand hygiene is one of the segments of the personal care market. The personal care market includes personal hygiene products used by individuals and healthcare personnel. Personal care products facilitate personal hygiene and grooming. The products promote beauty, vitality, and improved standards of living. Personal care products are used across several end-users, encompassing residential, commercial, and industrial end-users. Personal hygiene requires the observation of consistent practices that are conducive to cleanliness; any negligence can make one vulnerable to various contagious diseases.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the hand hygiene market by 2021. The increase in adoption of hand hygiene products will increase in the region due to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases. Also, the introduction of stringent regulations by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that mandate the commercial units to adhere to strict hand hygiene practices to ensure a safe and healthy environment, will also drive the growth of the market in the Americas.

The worldwide market for Hand Hygiene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hand Hygiene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

Procter & Gamble

EcoHydra

BODE Chemie

Cleenol Group

Deb Group

KLENZAN

Kutol

Medline Industries

Reckitt Benckiser

Vectair Systems

Whiteley Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

Residential Sector

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Soaps

Hand Wash

Sanitizers

Rubs

Disinfectants

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hand Hygiene product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hand Hygiene, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hand Hygiene in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hand Hygiene competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hand Hygiene breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hand Hygiene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hand Hygiene sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

