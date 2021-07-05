Live Updates:Breast Cancer Screening Market Analysis Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Till 2023

United States Breast Cancer Screening Market is expected to reach more than US$ 5.8 Billion by 2022.

Long–term Growth Projection:

Mammography grasp the dominant share in the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market

Breast MRI Screening market is likely to reach more than US$ 350 Million by 2022

Number of mammograpy screening population in United States will increase to more than 50 Million by 2022

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of breast cancer, increasing awareness related to early breast cancer detection, growing government investments and funding for breast cancer screening, technological advancement in breast imaging technologies and implementation of several initiatives to create awareness about the early detection of breast cancer.

“United States Breast Cancer Screening Market Analysis: By Type, Share, Cases, Clinical Trials Insight, Reimbursement, Competitive Strategies and Forecast, 2017 – 2022” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of the breast cancer invasive, in situ and men cases and added breast cancer death figures of both men and women in United States. Furthermore, the report also covered mammography screening population from 2010 to 2022.

Market outlook in value terms has been analyzed based on historical, current and potential trends and the market is projected from 2017 to 2022. The breast cancer screening market is segmented based on its product types: Mammography, Breast MRI and Breast Ultrasound. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and reimbursement pattern. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major manufacturers of Mammography, MRI and Ultrasound such as Hologic, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Siemen Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and GE Healthcare. The major manufacturers are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, marketed products and latest development and trends

Key Topics Covered in the Report

United States Breast Cancer Cases (2010 – 2022)

United States Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population (2010 – 2022)

United States Breast Cancer Death (2010 – 2017)

Market Overview: United States Breast Cancer Screening (2010 – 2022)

Market Share: United States Breast Cancer Screening (2010 – 2022)

By Types (Mammography, Breast MRI & Breast Ultrasound): Market Size & Analysis (2010 – 2022)

Reimbursement Policies of the United States Breast Cancer Screening

Breast Cancer Screening Market Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Company & Country

Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market

Key Manufacturers Analysis

Major Breast Cancer Screening Analyzed Under This Report Are:

Mammography

Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI)

Breast Ultrasound

Major Companies Covered in This Report:

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Siemen Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hologic

1. Executive Summary

2. Breast Cancer Facts

3. United States Breast Cancer Cases & Population (2010 – 2022)

3.1 Breast Cancer Mammography Screening Population (2010 – 2022)

3.2 Breast Cancer Occurrence (2010–2022)

3.2.1 Total Breast Cancer Cases

3.2.1.1 Breast Cancer Invasive Cases

3.2.1.2 Breast Cancer In Situ Cases

3.2.1.3 Breast Cancer Men Cases

3.3 Breast Cancer Death (2010 – 2017)

3.3.1 Total Breast Cancer Death

3.3.1.1 Women Breast Cancer Death

3.3.1.2 Men Breast Cancer Death

4. Market Overview: United States Breast Cancer Screening (2010 – 2022)

5. Market Share: United States Breast Cancer Screening (2010 – 2022)

6. By Types: Market Size & Analysis (2010 – 2022)

6.1 Mammography Screening Market

6.2 Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Screening Market

6.3 Breast Ultrasound Screening Market

7. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Breast Cancer Screening Market

7.1 Market Drivers

7.2 Market Inhibitors

