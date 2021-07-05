Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018-2025 | AT&T Intellectual Property, Vodafone Group, Verizon, IBM, Aeris, Cisco Systems

Machine-to-machine (M2M) services are communication between machine to machine using communication networks without any manual interference. This communication is performed over both wired and wireless network. The main function of machine-to-machine (M2M) is to fetch sensors data and transmit it to the network where network devices interpret data efficiently which helps in effortless decision making.

Rapid technological advancements in the field of machine communication, and substantial growth in the adoption of IoT in the developed countries as well as developing economies are the key drivers of machine-to-machine (M2M) services market. The major factor inhibiting the market growth for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) services is the lack of standardization of technologically enhanced connectivity protocols. Internet usage enables the machine to machine communication quicker and easier with less power consumption, increasing demand for connected devices to create opportunities for Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market.

Some of the key players of Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market:

AT&T Intellectual Property, Vodafone Group, Verizon, IBM, Aeris, Cisco Systems, Rogers Communications, Huawei Technologies, Gemalto NV and Deutsche Telekom AG

The research report on Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Technology, covers

Cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Zigbee, Satellite and Power-Line

Market Segment by End Users can be divided into

Telecom & IT Industry, Healthcare, Automotive, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Retail Sector, Banking & Finance, Utilities, and Security & Surveillance

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Machine to Machine (M2M) Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Machine to Machine (M2M) Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

