Maritime VSAT Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in-Depth Qualitative Insights by 2025

VSAT stands for very small terminal aperture. Maritime VSAT anticipate use of satellite communication through a Very-Small-Aperture Terminal (VSAT) on a marine vehicle. The antenna needs to be stabilized with reference to the horizon and True north, so as to transmit and receive signals hassle-free to and from the satellite. Pertaining to the increase in maritime threats has led the satellite network providers as well as ships/vessel operators to adopt this robust technologies, thereby catalyzing the market growth in the current scenario.

The “Global Maritime VSAT Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the maritime VSAT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global maritime VSAT market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and geography. The global maritime VSAT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the maritime VSAT market.

Growing adoption of satellite network to monitor oil & gas rigs and autonomous shipping, performance monitoring, and fleet management, gained interest by the evolution of IoT connected and sensing devices. This is a major factor bolstering the Maritime VSAT market. However, rapidly growing cyber security is a major concerns for the service providers of maritime VSAT, as these networks are highly vulnerable to cyber threats, which is acting as one of the key hindering factors in the current scenario. Increased use of satellite-based EO (Earth Observation) in maritime surveillance anticipate opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global maritime VSAT market based on by components, end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall maritime VSAT market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Leading Key Players:

1. Harris Corporation

2. Hughes Network Systems LLC

3. Inmarsat Plc

4. KVH Industries Inc.

5. Viasat Inc.

6. Iridium Communication Inc.

7. OmniAccess S.L.

8. Raytheon Company

9. VT iDirect, Inc.

10. NSSL Global Technologies AS

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the maritime VSAT market in these regions.

Also, key maritime VSAT market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles and financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

