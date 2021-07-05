Nutritional Supplement Market In China is predicted to observe significant growth over 2018 – 2023

Nutrition supplements are substances that provide adequate amounts of essential nutrients required for the better functioning of human bodies. It contains vitamins, proteins, herbs, meal supplements, sports nutrition and other related products that are used to improve the nutritional content of the diet. They are added to the diet to boost overall health and energy, provide support to the immune system and reduce the risk of illness. The nutritional supplement market in China is expected to reach USD 40 Bn by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 14%. According to a report issued by the consulting firm Roland Berger, China may soon overtake the U.S.A. as the most significant nutritional supplement market in the world.

China nutritional supplement market is classified by type of ingredients and by type of end users. By type of ingredients, it is further sub-classified into vitamin, protein, amino acid, enzyme and botanical supplements .By type of end users, it is further classified into infants and adults. Vitamin supplements grab the highest market revenue among nutritional ingredients due to increasing interest in prenatal and infants’ supplements.

Key growth factors

Increasing health-conscious behaviour, rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, the country’s growing per capita GDP, shifting trend towards preventive healthcare, use of botanicals due to their medicinal benefits and growth in e-commerce have contributed to the demand for nutritional products.

Threats and key players

Stringent regulatory frameworks, regarding registration of the products under China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), competition from the local brands are some of the challenges. The key players operating in the nutritional supplement market are Swisse, Blackmores, Amway Corporation, Abbott Nutritionals, Nestle Nutritionals and Nu Skin.

