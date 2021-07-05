Oriented strand board for Construction Market Size, Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Applications and Specification, Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the market size of Oriented strand board for Construction Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oriented strand board for Construction .
This report studies the global market size of Oriented strand board for Construction , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Oriented strand board for Construction Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Oriented strand board for Construction history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Oriented strand board for Construction market, the following companies are covered:
Kronospan
Arauco
Daiken New Zealand
Duratex
Georgia-Pacific
Masisa
Swiss Krono Group
Norbord
Louisiana-Pacific
Weyerhaeuser
Egger
Sonae Industria
Pfleiderer
Kastamonu Entegre
Swedspan
Langboard
Finsa
Tolko
Arbec
West Fraser
Sahachai Particle Board
Roseburg
Market Segment by Product Type
OSB/1
OSB/2
OSB/3
OSB/4
Market Segment by Application
Wall
Ceiling
Flooring
Other
Key Regions split in this reportbreakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Oriented strand board for Construction product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oriented strand board for Construction , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oriented strand board for Construction in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Oriented strand board for Construction competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Oriented strand board for Construction breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Oriented strand board for Construction market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oriented strand board for Construction sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.