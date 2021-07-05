Programmable Logic Controller Market Growin Rapidly by 2027 – ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, Robert Bosch Gmbh and Rockwell Automation

Programmable logic controllers are electronic devices that are used for monitoring, controlling, and managing production processes. These controllers comprise components such as processor, power supply, input/output components, and other components. PLCs are manufactured to be robust and capable of operating under humidity, extreme temperatures, electrical noise, and vibrations.

The programmable logic controller market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the programmable logic controller market.

The global programmable logic controller market is segmented on the basis of type and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as integrated or compact PLC, modular PLC, small PLC, medium-sized PLC, and large PLC. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, energy & power, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and others.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. ABB Ltd

2. Emerson Electric Co

3. General Electric Co

4. Honeywell International Inc

5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6. Omron Corporation

7. Robert Bosch Gmbh

8. Rockwell Automation Inc

9. Schneider Electric SE

10. Siemens AG

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global programmable logic controller market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The programmable logic controller market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the programmable logic controller market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the programmable logic controller market in these regions.

The Programmable Logic Controller Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

