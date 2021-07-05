Proximity Sensors Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027- Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.), Delta Electronics, Honeywell International, Keyence, OMRON, Panasonic, Pepperl+Fuchs, Riko Opto-electronics

The proximity sensors market is expected to register decent growth in the North American region on account of growing applicability in the industrial and automotive sector. The market is also witnessing significant product developments in consumer electronics which incorporate these sensors. Rising per capita income and increasing automation trends would create a favorable market landscape for the major players in the coming years.

The proximity sensors market is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the forecast period owing to key drivers such as rapid developments in industrial automation and increasing demand for non-contact sensing technology. However, limitations in sensing capabilities and availability of cheaper substitutes are expected to hinder the growth of the proximity sensors market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing adoption in the automobile industry is expected to offer significant opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.), Delta Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Keyence Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs, Riko Opto-electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Sick AG, STMicroelectronics.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of proximity sensors.

The global proximity sensors market is segmented on the basis of technology and industry vertical. Based on technology, the market is segmented as inductive, capacitive, photoelectric, and ultrasonic. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global proximity sensors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The proximity sensors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

